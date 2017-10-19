Turkey welcomes Iran's cooperation in fight against PKK

+ ↺ − 16 px

PM Yildirim speaks at joint press conference with Iran's first vice president in capital Ankara.

"We appreciate and care about Iran's close cooperation in conducting an effective fight against PKK terrorist group which has been a headache for Turkey for the last 40 years," Yildirim told a joint press conference with Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri in the capital Ankara, according to Anadolu Agency.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and U.S. -- has killed more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians since July 2015.

On the recent illegitimate independence referendum in northern Iraq, Yildirim said Iran and Turkey shared "the same sensitivity" and the cooperation over the issue "will continue comprehensively."

Last month’s illegitimate referendum had faced strong opposition from international and regional actors including Iran and Turkey, who had warned that the poll would distract from Iraq’s fight against terrorism and further destabilize the region.

Earlier, Yildirim and Jahangiri discussed the latest developments in Syria and Iraq, and other regional and international issues in a closed-door meeting at Cankaya Palace, a prime ministry source said.

Jahangiri is also scheduled to attend the Developing-8 Countries (D-8) meeting in Istanbul on Friday.

News.Az

