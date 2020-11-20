Turkey welcomes liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey welcomes the liberation of the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation, the Turkish government told Trend.

According to the government, the district’s liberation is a significant event not only for Azerbaijan but also for Turkey.

"We congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Aghdam, which for many years was under the occupation of Armenia. Turkey is closely following the process of withdrawing the occupying forces from the territories of Azerbaijan," the government said.

In accordance with a joint statement on the matter made by the Azerbaijani president, the Armenian prime minister, and the Russian president on Nov.9, 2020, the Azerbaijani army entered the Aghdam district.

News.Az