Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan – Defense Minister

After a trilateral agreement reached after the victory in Karbakh, units of the heroic Azerbaijani Army entered Aghdam district, the Turkish National Defense Ministry tweeted on Friday.

“After 30 years, Azerbaijan is returning to its territories, which were under occupation. We will continue to stand by Azerbaijan,” the ministry wrote.

News.Az