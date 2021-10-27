Turkey will continue to support fraternal Azerbaijan with all its capabilities – Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will continue to support fraternal Azerbaijan with all its capabilities, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said as he made a press statement with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Zangilan district on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Erdogan stressed that Azerbaijan continues its work to develop the Karabakh region, which will become an exemplary model for the whole world.

“Tunnels, overpasses and highways, the foundation of which we have laid, are very important from the point of view of restoration work. I sincerely congratulate my Brother Ilham Aliyev, who is in charge of all this activity, and everyone who is involved in this matter. Congratulations to the contracting firms. The contracting firms have deployed their entire fleet of equipment and are working with their heart, which deserves high praise. Turkey will continue to participate in this work with all its capabilities to support fraternal Azerbaijan,” the Turkish leader added.

News.Az