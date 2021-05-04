Turkey will do its best to help restore Karabakh as soon as possible, envoy says

Turkey will do its best to help restore Karabakh as soon as possible, envoy says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will do its best to help restore Karabakh as soon as possible, said the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagci.

“The peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkey had been carrying the pain of Karabakh in their hearts for 30 years. Turkey fulfilled its fraternal duty to Azerbaijan in liberation of Karabakh from Armenia`s occupation,” he noted.

The diplomat stressed that during the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people once again saw Turkey next to them as a brother.

“Turkey will continue to support brotherly Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az