Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan

"The operation in Afrin will resolutely continue, and an Idlib operation will follow it," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, according to Anadolu Agency.

On questions over when the operation would end, Erdogan referred to years-long U.S. and NATO missions in the region, saying: "When have you ended your operations in Afghanistan or Iraq? You’re still there."

Erdogan also criticized the U.S. stance on Syria, saying then-President Barack Obama had spoken untruthfully on Syria, adding that current President Donald Trump “is the same way."

Turkey has long objected to U.S. support for the terrorist PYD/PKK -- the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK, which has taken some 4,000 lives in Turkey -- with the U.S. claiming the group is a “reliable ally” in its fight against Daesh.

Erdogan reiterated that the U.S. promised Turkey it would leave Syria's Manbij region, but that it put PYD/PKK terrorists there instead.

He added that Turkey will launch an international initiative against the U.S. for arming PYD/PKK.

'Cooperate with Turkey'

"We will take necessary steps during bilateral meetings and in international courts."

Erdogan called on the U.S. to cooperate with its NATO ally Turkey in the region. "Our fight is just against terrorist groups."

"They tell us, 'Don’t come to Manbij.' We will come to Manbij to hand over these territories to their rightful owners," said Erdogan.

"The U.S. says that they have cleared Daesh from Syria," said Erdogan, asking: “Why are you still here?"

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

Rely on local systems, software

The military also said the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

Erdogan added that Turkey will rely on its local products, software and systems, except in urgent cases.

"If necessary we will waste more time, we will spend more money, we will definitely develop our own systems and products."

He called on the international defense industry companies to cooperate with Turkey.

