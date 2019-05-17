Turkey won’t allow creation of state in north of Syria by terrorists - Erdogan

Turkey won’t allow creation of state in north of Syria by terrorists - Erdogan

Turkey will not terrorists to create a state in the north of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to Turkish media.

He said that the territories liberated as part of the Operation Euphrates Shield and the Operation Olive Branch are the safest in northern Syria. Erdogan noted that the Turkish Armed Forces at any time can launch new military operations in the north of Syria against terrorist groups.

On December 12, 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Turkish armed forces will launch a new military operation in northern Syria against PYD / YPG.

Erdogan said that there are the US soldiers in the ranks of the terrorists in Syria. "Despite the US promised Turkey not to support the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization - PYD / YPG, Washington did not keep its word," the president added.

On June 4, 2018, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a roadmap on Syria's Manbij during talks in Washington.

On January 20, 2018, Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On August 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the "Islamic State", and liberated, with the support of the Syrian opposition, Al-Bab town and the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria.

The safety zone in the north of Syria includes a territory 32 kilometers deep and 460 kilometers long along the Syrian border with Turkey. In the case of the creation of this zone, it will be divided into two parts, the first part will start from the Iraqi-Syrian border and will be extended to the Syrian city of Qamishli, because the Syrian government forces control this city.

The second part of the safety zone will start from Qamishli and will be extended to Jarabulus city, which was liberated from the terrorists of the “Islamic State” (IS) as part of the Operation Euphrates Shield conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in 2016.

Manbij city, where Turkey had previously intended to conduct new anti-terrorist operations, is not a part of the safety zone.

