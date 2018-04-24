Turkey's Adıyaman earthquake injures 13 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit southeastern Turkey's Adıyaman province this morning.

The tremor shook the Samsat district at 3:34 a.m. local time (00:34 GMT), reportedly damaging several homes.

No deaths were reported after the incident, but 13 people were injured, Daily Sabah reported.

The earthquake was reportedly felt in the neighboring Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep and Diyarbakır provinces.

The Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that the depth of the quake was 7 kilometers.

Following the earthquake, eight aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 2.7 were experienced within an hour.

News.Az

