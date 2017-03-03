Turkey's annual inflation rate up in February

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's annual inflation rate was 10.13 percent in February, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) figures released Friday.

Consumer prices in Turkey rose 10.13 percent year-on-year in February from 9.22 percent in January, TurkStat said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, monthly inflation also climbed 0.81 percent in February over the previous month, higher than experts' predictions.

The median estimate of the inflation expectation survey prepared by Anadolu Agency’s Finance Desk was 0.40 percent on a monthly basis and 9.68 percent on an annual basis.

The report showed that the highest monthly increase was in transportation, 2.82 percent, while the main drivers of yearly consumer price inflation on an annual basis were alcoholic beverages and tobacco, together up 21.72 percent.

News.Az

