Turkey’s Cavusoglu: France lost its objectivity on Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

France, unfortunately, has lost its objectivity on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"One of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, France, unfortunately, demonstrated a biased position in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, openly supporting the aggressive Armenia," the minister said.

Cavusoglu added that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev always, and even during the period of hostilities in the conflict zone, said that Azerbaijan is ready for peace at any moment.

News.Az