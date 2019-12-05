Turkey's Cavusoglu: Karabakh conflict should be resolved in line with int'l law

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved in line with the international law, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during the 26th OSCE Minist

He noted that frozen conflicts, including Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain unresolved.

“We need to find solutions in accordance with the international law and on the basis of the territorial integrity. Turkey will soon assume the chairmanship of the Forum for Security Cooperation and we look forward to working in cooperative manner with all member states and organizations,” said the minister.

“An effective OSCE will help us all feel better in these turbulent times.”

News.Az

News.Az