Turkey's Central Bank reserves rise to $125.6B in Nov

Turkey's Central Bank reserves rise to $125.6B in Nov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Central Bank’s reserves amounted to $125.6 billion at the end of November, the bank announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Total reserve assets posted a monthly increase of 1.3%, according to the bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

Foreign currency reserves -- in convertible foreign currencies -- totaled $78.5 billion, up 2.8% on a monthly basis.

Last month, the bank’s gold reserves -- including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped -- dropped 1% from October to $39.3 billion.

The bank’s reserves stood at $82.7 billion at the end of November 2020.

News.Az