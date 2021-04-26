Turkey’s commission wraps up investigation into Armenia's crimes in Second Karabakh war

The commission of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey on investigating the war crimes committed by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War has completed its work, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said.

He noted that the commission has been working for five months.

"Every war crime committed by Armenia in Karabakh has been documented and investigated," the speaker said.

The commission's report will be presented to the world community, Sentop added.

News.Az