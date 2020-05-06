+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 with 59 new fatalities, while the number of recovered patients hit 73,285 with 1,832 new releases, the health minister said on Tuesday, Daily Sabah reported.

Sharing the pandemic's daily updates on his Twitter account, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca expressed that the number of intensive care patients keeps falling, while the number of recovered cases are on the rise, which shows the measures against the outbreak are proving successful.

According to the latest figures, there are 1,338 intensive care patients in Turkey and 5,119 people have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours.

In the same period, over 33,283 additional tests were conducted for a total exceeding 1.2 million.

Some 707 patients remain intubated.

News.Az