Turkey's COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,769

Turkey on Friday confirmed 126 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,769, Daily Sabah reported.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 78,546 as 4,353 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said following Coronavirus Science Board meeting in the capital Ankara.

So far, a total of 8,631 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca added.

He also said 40,270 tests were conducted over the past day, with the total number of tests reaching 558,413.

"With the rising number of tests, the number of cases continues to increase, but the rising speed of the cases has dropped. It will not be surprising to have a flattening in the coming days," Koca said.

Turkey is currently treating 1,845 patients in intensive care units, noted the minister.

Before the curfew, 35% of cases in Turkey were among people who are 65 years old or older, while this percentage drops to 18% after the curfew, Koca said.

Turkey imposed a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces across the country on April 11-12, implemented as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The next curfew will be imposed on April 18-19.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 147,300 people, with total infections exceeding 2.18 million, while more than 555,100 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

