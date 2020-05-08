Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll drops to 57

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll dropped to 57 on Thursday as the total number of fatalities hits 3,641, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed, Daily Sabah reports.

Koca shared the pandemic's daily updates on his Twitter account, saying that the confirmed daily cases hit 1,977, taking the number of total cases to 133,721.

The total death toll and the number of people in intensive care units also dropped again. Turkey has tested almost 1.5 million citizens for the virus, the minister added.

According to the latest figures, there are 1,260 intensive care patients in Turkey and 4,782 people have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours.

In the same period, over 30,395 additional tests were conducted.

Some 665 patients remain intubated.

News.Az