Turkey's Defense Minister: US actions regarding F-35 "dangerous and suspicious"

Turkey's Minister of National Defense Nurettin Canikli said that the intention of the US to refuse to supply F-35 fighters to Turkey is dangerous and suspicious.

Canikli noted that the US do not have the right to refuse, as Turkey is a NATO member.

"Turkey will pay $11 billion to get 100 F-35 fighters. So far we have paid more than $ 800 million," Turkish media cited him as saying.

The agreement between the Turkish Government and Lockheed Martin Company on the F-35 supply was signed in May 2017.

Earlier, representatives of the US Democratic Party took the initiative to cancel the supply to Turkey of the fifth-generation F-35 fighters due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems by this country.

News.Az

