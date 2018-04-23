Turkey's electoral board names parties to run for June 24 polls

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's electoral body on Sunday named 10 political parties which will contest the June 24 early polls.

In a statement, the Supreme Board of Election said the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will run for the parliamentary and presidential elections, Anadolu Agency reports.

Also, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Felicity (Saadet) Party, Grand Unity Party (BBP), Independent Turkey Party (BTP), Democrat Party (DP) and Patriotic (Vatan) Party will enter their candidates.

The newly-formed Good (IYI) Party will also contest the election.

The parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

Under the changes, the number of lawmakers in parliament rises to 600 from 550, presidential and parliamentary elections are held every five years, and presidents can retain ties to their political party. The prime minister post is also abolished.

