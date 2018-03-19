Turkey's embassy in Denmark attacked with petrol bombs
At least two people attacked Turkey’s embassy in Copenhagen with petrol bombs this morning, causing some minor damage to the exterior of the building but no inj
The building was empty at the time, Reuters reported, citing a police official,
Police were at the scene investigating and no one had been arrested.
