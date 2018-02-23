Turkey’s Erdogan calls U.S. Defense Department ‘immoral’

The Turkish leader noted that the U.S. president is more concerned about the PYD/YPG terrorists being eliminated in Afrin than about the death of hundreds of women and children in Syria every day.

This summer is going to be “scorching” for both terrorists and their supporters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a furious reaction to the U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson’s statement that the ongoing Turkish operation in Syria’s Afrin region has resulted in civilian casualties.

The president made the remarks at a meeting with provincial heads of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in capital Ankara, APA reported citing NTV channel.

The Turkish leader noted that the U.S. president is more concerned about the PYD/YPG terrorists being eliminated in Afrin than about the death of hundreds of women and children in Syria every day.

"If we had not differentiated between civilians and terrorists, we would have established control over Afrin long ago. We urge them to care for the civilians who were driven out of their homes by terrorists they train. We were ashamed to condemn them for supporting these terrorists, but they are not ashamed. In the United States, one body refutes the statements of another. For example, when we put forward a lot of documents and images related to Manbij, they say we are right, but after meeting with us they lie again. What interests us is who’s giving money and weaponry to terrorist organizations. Are we supposed to say ‘you’re right’ when they grant terrorists $500 million from the U.S. budget?! This summer is going to be scorching for both terrorists and those who support them. We will first clean Manbij of the PYD/YPG terrorists. Then we will make the east of the Euphrates a safe haven for Syrians and Turkey,” he added.

