Turkey’s Erdogan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24, AZERTAC reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and success in his presidential activity for the sake of prosperity and progress of the people of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents described 2018 as a significant year in terms of the strengthening of friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries, underlining the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings in this regard. The presidents expressed their confidence that the bilateral relations will continue expanding in the years ahead.

News.Az

News.Az