Turkey's Erdogan discusses bilateral ties with France’s Macron

Turkey and France can cooperate to fight terrorism and contribute to ensure peace, security and stability in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a video call, Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate said late Tuesday, Daily Sabah reports.

In a statement, the directorate said Erdogan told Macron that dialogue between leaders has always played an important role in relations and that the two countries can take joint steps to fight terrorism.

"Turkey, France can make significant contributions to security, stability, peace efforts from Europe to Caucasus, Mideast and Africa," Erdogan said.

Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and other issues but the NATO members said last month they were working on a roadmap to normalize relations.

In January, Macron sent a letter to Erdogan voicing his intentions to improve relations.

The spat reached new levels in recent months as France has moved to crack down on some Muslim groups after several attacks on its soil.

News.Az