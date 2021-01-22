Turkey's Erdogan dismisses possibility of early elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the possibility of holding early elections, as he reiterated once again that such claims are nothing but speculation, Daily Sabah reports.

"Early polls are absolutely out of question. The People’s Alliance anticipates holding elections as scheduled in June 2023," Erdogan told reporters following Friday prayers in Istanbul's historic Üsküdar district on the Asian side.

Although an opposition party, in parliamentary votes and elections the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) cooperates with the ruling AK Party under their People's Alliance, formed ahead of the June 2018 general elections.

MHP Chairperson Devlet Bahceli had also dismissed rumors of possible snap elections.

"The presidential and 28th term parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023, as planned. Nobody should hope in vain," said a statement by Bahceli.

News.Az