Turkey's Erdogan, Germany's Merkel hold video call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed bilateral ties and regional issues of interest to both countries in a video call on Friday, said an official statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan stressed the importance of maintaining open communications and dialogue with Merkel, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Noting that Turkey is continuing to fight the coronavirus pandemic and initiated a controlled and gradual normalization, Erdogan said the country’s vaccination drive is being carried out swiftly and successfully.

“Against this background, the tourism season looks likely to open in April,” he said.

Turkey has pioneered the use of certification standards for travel and tourism facilities to enable safe travel.

Erdogan also urged the European Union to provide financial and technical support for Syrians who want to voluntarily leave Turkey to return home.

Turkey hosts 4 million Syrian refugees, more than any country in the world.

It has also carried out cross-border operations against terrorists in Syria, in part to create a safe zone and enable the resettlement of Syrians who want to go home.

News.Az