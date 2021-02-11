Turkey’s Erdogan receives 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Anadolu Agency reports.

"I have received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Hopefully, we aim to vaccinate all our citizens as soon as possible," Erdogan said via his message on BiP, a popular Turkish messaging app, and Telegram.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

According to latest data from the Health Ministry, Turkey has vaccinated over 2.88 million people since the start of the vaccination drive.

The second dose of the vaccine is administered 28 days apart and those who recovered from COVID-19 will not be vaccinated in four to six months following their recovery.

News.Az