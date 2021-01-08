Turkey’s Erdogan slams storming of US Capitol as 'disgrace for democracy'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, as he referred to it as a "disgrace for democracy."

"This situation in the U.S. – the so-called cradle of democracy - has shocked humankind. It is an unprecedented incident in American history, a disgrace for democracy," Erdogan told reporters following Friday prayers.

The president continued by saying that the Democrat administration in the U.S. had a completely different stance when Gezi riots took place in Turkey and failed to condemn the anti-democratic protests.

“We’ve seen that the Republicans are the same as Democrats,” Erdogan said.

He continued by extending condolences to the families of those killed during the incidents and wished for a speedy recovery for those wounded.

“I hope that Mr. Biden has a calm takeover ceremony on Jan. 20, following the statements of Trump,” he said.

News.Az