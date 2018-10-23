Turkey’s Erdogan thanks Azerbaijani president regarding Star refinery

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the construction of the Star refinery, the Turkish media reported citing Erdogan's speech at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the country's parliament.

"I am grateful to my brother, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the construction of the Star refinery, which was opened on October 19," Erdogan said.

Erdogan noted that Star refinery is an important project for Turkey, as it will provide 25 percent of the country's demand for petroleum products.

The opening ceremony of the Star oil refinery took place on October 19 in Izmir, Turkey, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The total refining capacity of the refinery will be 10 million tons, and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is the main supplier of crude for the refinery. The refinery will significantly reduce the dependence of Turkey on imports of petrochemical products.

The refinery worth $6.3 billion, built by SOCAR in the Aliaga District of Izmir, will produce 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 1.6 million tons of aviation fuel, 4.8 million tons of low-sulfur diesel, 700,000 tons of petroleum coke, 420,000 tons of mixed xylene and 160,000 tons of sulfur.

