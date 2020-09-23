Turkey's Erdogan to hold talks with EU, NATO officials
23 Sep 2020
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday will hold a meeting via video link with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, Anadolu Agency reports.
The meeting is set for 4.30 p.m local time (1330GMT), according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.
Erdogan will also hold a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at 6.00 p.m local time (1500GMT).