Turkey’s Erdogan urges Armenia to correctly assess its chance for long-term peace in region

It’s important for Armenia to correctly assess its chance for long-term peace in the region so that the taken steps give the expected results, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a meeting with ambassadors of the EU countries in Ankara, Erdogan stressed that Azerbaijan has formed new reality in the South Caucasus by liberation of its occupied territories.

The Turkish leader reminded that following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s lands from Armenian occupation, Ankara is taking steps to normalize its relations with Yerevan.

