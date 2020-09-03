Turkey's ex-PM Binali Yildirim tests positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's former prime minister and ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Izmir deputy Binali Yıldırım has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet on Thursday, Daily Sabah reports.

In a statement to Daily Sabah, Yıldırım's aide Sinan Çetin said the former premier's health condition is good, and he has no complications.

Yıldırım's wife, Semiha Yıldırım also tested positive for the virus, he announced on Twitter.

"We went to the Ankara State Hospital today due to fatigue," he said in a tweet. "As a result, we both tested positive," he added.

"Our condition is fine, there is no negative effect. Our physicians decided that we had better stay at home in quarantine," Yıldırım stated.

"We call upon our citizens to abide by the rules of social distancing, mask-wearing and hygiene," he said.

"We are praying, and we also expect prayers."

AK Party previously announced that several of its deputies had tested positive for the coronavirus.

News.Az