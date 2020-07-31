Turkey’s F-16s in Azerbaijan for joint exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Air Force’s F-16 jets arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the “TurAz Qartali-2020” joint flight-tactical exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey were played during a welcoming ceremony. A minute of silence was then honored in the memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and those who became martyrs for the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

Speakers at the ceremony stressed the importance of conducting exercises in Azerbaijan and wished the participants good luck in performing combat aviation flights.

News.Az