Turkey’s football team bus overturns killing midfielder, injuring 7 others

A van carrying the Alanyaspor football team overturned early Monday, killing midfielder Josef Sural and injuring seven other players.

The van departed from Kayseri after a match and went off the road near Alanya, some 5 kilometers (3 miles) outside of the city center.

"According to the info I received from the police chief, there were two drivers and both fell asleep," Alanyaspor's chairman Hasan Çavuşoğlu said.

Police detained the driver at the wheel after both were questioned.

The injured players were rushed to a nearby hospital with Sural in critical condition.

Doctors operated on Sural but he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Among the football players in the minibus were Caulker, Dlajma, Baiano, Cisse, Welinton, Sackey and Sural.

The 28-year-old midfielder previously played for Sparta Prague and Slovan Liberec.

