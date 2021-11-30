Turkey’s foreign minister offers condolences to Azerbaijani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu offered condolences to his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov over a deadly military helicopter crash in a phone call on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Cavusoglu expressed deep regret over the crash of a military helicopter during a training flight in Azerbaijan and wished those injured the swiftest possible recovery.

Bayramov thanked his Turkish counterpart for his condolences, emphasizing that brotherly Turkey always shares Azerbaijan’s sorrows and joys.

The Azerbaijani minister, in turn, offered his condolences over the casualties caused by a heavy storm in Istanbul.

News.Az