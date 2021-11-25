Turkey's Health Ministry seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac

+ ↺ − 16 px

The emergency authorization application for the domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac has been submitted to the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK), Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Thursday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Koca was speaking in the capital Ankara during the Planning and Budget Commission meeting at Parliament.

The vaccine, previously known as ERUCOV-VAC, is an inactive COVID-19 vaccine. A similar jab, CoronaVac developed by Chinese firm Sinovac, had formed the backbone of the country's vaccination program before messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines were available in greater numbers.

The Phase 3 trials of the vaccine are almost complete, a member of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board recently said.

News.Az