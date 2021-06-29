Turkey's Human Rights and Equality Institution to conduct assessment mission in liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey is on a visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva.

The visit’s aim is to conduct an assessment mission in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The delegation includes the leadership of the institute, researchers from well-known Turkish universities with experience in investigating war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law.

On June 29, the Azerbaijani ombudsperson, a group of employees of the ombudsperson's office, and members of the Turkish delegation visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

The visit has started on June 28 and will continue until July 2.

News.Az