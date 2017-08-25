Turkey's intelligence agency subordinate to president now

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey boosted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers over the national intelligence agency MIT in a decree published on Friday under emergency rule imposed after an attempted coup last year.

According to the decree, the president’s permission will be required for the head of the national intelligence agency MIT to be investigated or to act as a witness, Reuters reported.

The legal changes will also open the way for investigations into lawmakers for alleged crimes committed before or after they are elected.

News.Az

