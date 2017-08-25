Yandex metrika counter

Turkey's intelligence agency subordinate to president now

  • World
  • Share
Turkey's intelligence agency subordinate to president now

The president’s permission will be required for the head of the national intelligence agency MIT to be investigated or to act as a witness.

Turkey boosted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers over the national intelligence agency MIT in a decree published on Friday under emergency rule imposed after an attempted coup last year.

According to the decree, the president’s permission will be required for the head of the national intelligence agency MIT to be investigated or to act as a witness, Reuters reported.

The legal changes will also open the way for investigations into lawmakers for alleged crimes committed before or after they are elected.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      