Turkey's Karakocan hit by 4.3 magnitude earthquake

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake has jolted eastern Turkey's eastern city of Karakocan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located 28 kilometers north-east of Karakocan. The seismic center was located at a depth of 2 kilometers, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

There was no immediate report on damages or casualties.

News.Az

