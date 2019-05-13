Turkey's largest military exercise kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s largest military exercise Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) 2019 kicked off on Monday.

The exercise, supervised by the Turkish navy, will run through May 25 in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea with 131 warships, 57 warplanes and 33 helicopters, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

Turkish Naval Forces will carry out strategic and operational exercise with scenarios similar to crisis-tension situations and wartime.

Domestic and national weapon systems including high-speed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Simsek and anti-surface defense boat Albatros will hold drills.

High level submarines, frigates, naval artilleries, armed UAVs, as well as search and rescue units will also participate.

News.Az

