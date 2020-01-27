Turkey’s Marmara Group Foundation to monitor upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation of Turkey will observe the February 9 parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, President of the Foundation Akkan Suver told AZERTAC.

Professor Akkan Suver said that Azerbaijan had sent an invitation to the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation to participate in the upcoming elections in the country. The Marmara Group Foundation’s observation mission will include Professor Akkan Suver and other members of the group.

The President of the Foundation expressed his confidence that the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan would mark another important step towards democracy.

