Turkey’s minister of agriculture and forestry attends agricultural forum in Baku

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli attended the Agricultural Technologies & Green Energy Forum at ADA University in Baku, the ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

The Turkish minister made a speech at the forum.

“Planning is of great importance in agriculture. We should use technology while planning. Turkey is ready to share its knowledge and experience with Azerbaijan,” Pakdemirli said.

