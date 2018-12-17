Turkey’s minister of agriculture and forestry attends agricultural forum in Baku

Turkey’s minister of agriculture and forestry attends agricultural forum in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli attended the Agricultural Technologies & Green Energy Forum at ADA University in Baku, the ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

The Turkish minister made a speech at the forum.

“Planning is of great importance in agriculture. We should use technology while planning. Turkey is ready to share its knowledge and experience with Azerbaijan,” Pakdemirli said.

News.Az

News.Az