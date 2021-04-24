Yandex metrika counter

Turkey’s minister of education to visit Azerbaijan

Turkey's Minister of National Education Ziya Selcuk is expected to visit Azerbaijan, the Turkish Education Ministry told Trend.

The minister is due to visit Baku in the near future, and preparations for his visit are currently underway.

"Within the framework of the visit, Turkey and Azerbaijan will discuss issues of cooperation in the field of education and student exchange," the ministry said.


News.Az 

