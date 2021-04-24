Turkey’s minister of education to visit Azerbaijan
- 24 Apr 2021 12:20
- 01 Oct 2025 21:12
- 160440
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/turkeys-minister-of-education-to-visit-azerbaijan Copied
Turkey's Minister of National Education Ziya Selcuk is expected to visit Azerbaijan, the Turkish Education Ministry told Trend.
The minister is due to visit Baku in the near future, and preparations for his visit are currently underway.
"Within the framework of the visit, Turkey and Azerbaijan will discuss issues of cooperation in the field of education and student exchange," the ministry said.