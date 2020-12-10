Turkey’s parliament speaker congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Shentop congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day.

"I’m congratulating Azerbaijan with the great Victory and Day of Victory. May Allah rest the souls of 2,783 heroes who became martyrs for ending the occupation of Azerbaijan and for raising the Azerbaijani flag in Karabakh," Shentop said.

On December 10, the Victory Parade was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by the Armenian Armed Forces.

The parade was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his spouse Emine Erdogan.

More than 3,000 personnel took part in the parade, up to 150 pieces of military equipment were demonstrated, including the modern military equipment recently adopted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, missile and artillery installations, air defense systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade also showed part of the trophies captured from the enemy, defeated by the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day war.

News.Az