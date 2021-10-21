Yandex metrika counter

Turkey's position on opening of Zangazur corridor remains unchanged – Erdogan

Turkey's position on the opening of the Zangazur corridor remains unchanged, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters late Wednesday on the plane returning from a trip to Africa.

Erdogan said Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in demining efforts. He recalled that Turkey provided Azerbaijan with equipment for mines searching.

The Turkish president is scheduled to pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan on October 26.


