Turkey’s president meets Japanese, Iranian leaders

Closed-door meetings come a day before Erdogan's address to General Assembly

Closed-door meetings come a day before Erdogan's address to General Assembly, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Monday with the leaders of Japan and Iran in New York.

The closed-door meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani came a day before Erdogan's address to the UN General Assembly's 73rd session.

The theme of this year's general assembly is Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.

Erdogan also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday at the organization's headquarters in the city.

Erdogan's schedule in New York runs through Wednesday.

