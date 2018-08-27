Turkey’s Roketsan sets record with rocket artillery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s leading defense contractor has set a record with the world’s largest rocket artillery, the company announced yesterday, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Jobaria, a multiple cradle rocket launcher developed by Roketsan for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has racked up a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest rocket artillery in terms of the number of barrels, the company said in a statement sent to journalists.

The system, considered the world’s strongest 122-millimeter artillery rocket system, has four rocket launchers attached to a 10-wheeled semitrailer, each carrying a 122-milimeter rocket.

This artillery rocket system can fire 240 rockets at targets with a maximum range of around 37 kilometers. The rockets can destroy an area of four square kilometers.

