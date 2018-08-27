Yandex metrika counter

Turkey’s Roketsan sets record with rocket artillery

  • World
  • Share
Turkey’s Roketsan sets record with rocket artillery

Turkey’s leading defense contractor has set a record with the world’s largest rocket artillery, the company announced yesterday, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Jobaria, a multiple cradle rocket launcher developed by Roketsan for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has racked up a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest rocket artillery in terms of the number of barrels, the company said in a statement sent to journalists.

The system, considered the world’s strongest 122-millimeter artillery rocket system, has four rocket launchers attached to a 10-wheeled semitrailer, each carrying a 122-milimeter rocket.

This artillery rocket system can fire 240 rockets at targets with a maximum range of around 37 kilometers. The rockets can destroy an area of four square kilometers.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      