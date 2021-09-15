Turkey’s support gives Azerbaijan strength – defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The support of fraternal Turkey gives Azerbaijan strength, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said at the Distinguished Visitors’ Day, organized as part of the “TurAz Falcon-2021” joint flight exercises in Konya, according to Turkish media.

The minister noted that Turkey provided political, moral and diplomatic support to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

“The statements of the political and military leadership of Turkey have shown the whole world that it supports Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood unshakably,” he added.

News.Az