Turkey’s top military board convenes for key meeting in Ankara

It is the third supreme military board meeting since the last year’s failed coup attempt and the second with its changed structure.

The Supreme Military Board (YAŞ) convened for a critical meeting under Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım on Aug. 2 to discuss promotions and expulsions from the military, Hurriyet Daily reports.

Along with Yıldırım and Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar and senior army commanders are present at the meeting.

With the change to the structure of YAŞ, deputy prime ministers as well as foreign and interior ministers are also participating the meeting.

This year’s meeting will determine whether Land Forces Commander Gen. Salih Zeki Çolak, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Bülent Bostanoğlu and Air Forces Commander Gen. Abidin Ünal will be replaced or have their terms extended. Akar will remain in his position until 2019.

