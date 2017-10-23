Turkey’s top soldier to attend a panel on violent extremism in the US

Turkey’s top soldier, Gen. Hulusi Akar, will attend a conference on violent extremism in the United States, the Turkish army has announced.

Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend a conference on the fight against the violent extremist groups, his office said in a written statement on late Oct 22. The statement did not give details about Gen. Akar’s program in the U.S., according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The Chiefs of Defense Conference on Countering Violent Extremism will be held in Washington on Oct. 23-24 upon the invitation of General Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S.

