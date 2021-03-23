Turkic Council Summit to be held in video conference format

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Secretariat of Turkic Council announced that the Informal Summit of the Turkic Council which was previously scheduled to be held in Turkistan, Kazakhstan on 31 March 2021, will be held in video conference format on the same date and with the same agenda, due to the sharp deterioration of the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Summit will be attended by the First President of Kazakhstan and Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council Elbasy, Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Hungary.

News.Az