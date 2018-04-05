Turkic Council to send observers to presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Turkic Council to send observers to presidential elections in Azerbaijan

The Council for Cooperation of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic council) will send an observation mission of 20 people to monitor the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

According to the Secretariat of the Council, the mission will be led by Deputy Security General of the Council Omar Kocaman.

The observers from the Turkic councuk will observe voting in Baku, Shaki and Guba.

News.Az

